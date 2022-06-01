2 displaced, pet dead following duplex fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people are displaced and without their pet following a fire at duplex in Overland Park this morning.

According to the fire department, it happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hayes Street.

The first units at the scene saw smoke coming from the single-story building.

All the residents were already safely outside. However, one resident said her cat was still inside.

Firefighters found a sofa in the living room was on fire and extinguished it. The fire was contained to the room it began in.

They also found the missing cat but, sadly, it had succumbed to the smoke and passed away.

One resident was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. The person who lives in the adjoining unit will be able to continue living there.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The residents said that they didn’t hear any smoke alarms go off.

The fire department wants to remind people check their smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries annually.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.