Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

2 displaced, pet dead following duplex fire in Overland Park

One cat died as a result of a fire at a duplex in Overland Park this morning.
One cat died as a result of a fire at a duplex in Overland Park this morning.(The Overland Park Fire Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people are displaced and without their pet following a fire at duplex in Overland Park this morning.

According to the fire department, it happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hayes Street.

The first units at the scene saw smoke coming from the single-story building.

All the residents were already safely outside. However, one resident said her cat was still inside.

Firefighters found a sofa in the living room was on fire and extinguished it. The fire was contained to the room it began in.

They also found the missing cat but, sadly, it had succumbed to the smoke and passed away.

One resident was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. The person who lives in the adjoining unit will be able to continue living there.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The residents said that they didn’t hear any smoke alarms go off.

The fire department wants to remind people check their smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries annually.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
Belton police association pulls AR-15 rifle raffle at DARE fundraiser in light of recent mass shootings
Generic image of a school lunch cafeteria.
Online map available to help families locate summer food programs
An urgent bridge repair has led to a lane of I-35 being closed.
‘Urgent bridge repairs’ to close right lane of southbound I-35 near Missouri River