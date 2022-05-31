Aging & Style
Water main break shuts down northbound Highway 9 in Northland

The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main...
The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main break.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding in several parts of the Kansas City area Tuesday. But flooding was also the result of a main break in the Northland.

The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main break. The closure was expected to be in place through the end of the week.

An apartment complex in the area of NW 62nd Street and North Broadway experienced flooding, and one man even had to be helped out of the water-logged building.

