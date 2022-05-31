Aging & Style
Two shot near Swope Golf Course Monday night

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured Monday night after they were shot in Kansas City.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Lakeside Drive near Gregory Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. There they found two victims who had been shot.

As of 9:30, one person was listed in stable condition, and the other was listed as critical.

Police were not able to comment on what led up to the shooting, or release any suspect information.

KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is released.

