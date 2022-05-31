Semi wreck shuts down I-670 westbound near downtown Kansas City for nearly 2 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A semi wreck during a heavy bout of rainfall Tuesday morning in Kansas City led to all westbound traffic on Interstate 670 being shut down near downtown for almost two hours.

Emergency crews responded at 4:40 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-670 near Genessee Street in response to a semi truck crash that caused the vehicle to jackknife. Authorities shut down all westbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved, and nobody was hurt, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police said a fuel leak is part of the reason why it is taking a while to clear the scene. Crews re-opened a lane of the westbound roadway around 6:30 a.m.

