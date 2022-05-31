Rain not through with Kansas City yet

Showers are expected to return this evening, especially in areas south and southeast of the metro. Rain chances will increase after sunset, with the best chance for showers being from the mid-evening hours through about 3 a.m. Rain will taper off to begin your Wednesday. That will be followed by a cold but lighter rain late Wednesday morning through the bulk of the afternoon. Unseasonably cool air will settle in Wednesday, with highs in the afternoon stalling in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, driving temperatures closer to normal. That will be followed by rain chances both days this weekend.

