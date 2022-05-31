Popular bar Buzzard Beach catches fire in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a fire Tuesday morning that damaged a popular Westport bar.

“Buzzard Beach is kind of like a staple here in Westport,” says Tiffany Denniston, who witnessed the fire.

Buzzard Beach is one of the oldest buildings in the entertainment district, which is why Denniston, who works at neighboring Pickleman’s, was shocked to see the building up in flames.

“When we went outside all you saw was just smoke coming from the top of Buzzard Beach,” says Denniston.

Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the flames were in the deck area and the wall.

Luckily, the building was quickly evacuated, and nobody was hurt.

Buzzard Beach is located in between two other businesses, which fire officials say weren’t impacted.

Denniston says before fire crews arrived, she helped in the evacuation process of one of the new neighboring businesses, Brix.

“We went over there and actually pounded on the door to tell them to come outside because they are connected to each other, and they came outside. That’s when the flames were getting worse and they were like ‘oh god thank you for letting us know’, because they had no idea,” says Denniston.

Denniston hopes the bar will bounce back.

“To see somewhere where you hang out with your friends and socialize with people, it really hurts your feelings that it’s like, wow this can actually be gone,” says Denniston.

We did speak with the owner of the building, and he says they are already working on trying to get the bar back up and running.

