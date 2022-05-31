Mayor Lucas tweets statement regarding officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a statement regarding the recent officer-involved shooting in the city.

“In June of 2020, I instituted a change in police department policy that requires an outside investigation of any officer-involved shooting,” he said. “The Missouri Highway Patrol currently is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this Friday in Kansas City.”

“Given contemporaneous video evidence, I have confidence in the investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the review to then be conducted by the Jackson County Prosecutor,” said Lucas.

“While many claims raised recently on social media appear to be without merit, I will withhold further comment until the conclusion of the work by investigators and the prosecutor,” he said. “I encourage all responsible voices to do the same.”

“I pray for all involved,” he added.

