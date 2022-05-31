‘The laws must change.’ Mother of Ryan Stokes responds to court decision blocking her lawsuit

Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A circuit court ruled today that a civil lawsuit against KCPD officers cannot proceed because the officers have qualified immunity.
Qualified immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”
The decision concerns the 2013 fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Stokes in a parking lot near Power & Light.
Stokes was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police. There are different versions about what led up to that final moment.
The officers were cleared by a grand jury and never faced any criminal charges. So, the family proceeded to civil court, clarifying it wasn’t about the money - they wanted accountability.
The court decision is a crushing legal blow, which ends the family’s court battle unless they appeal to the United States Supreme Court or go back to the same one where they just lost.
Narene Stokes released a statement calling for changes: