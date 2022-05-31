‘The laws must change.’ Mother of Ryan Stokes responds to court decision blocking her lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A circuit court ruled today that a civil lawsuit against KCPD officers cannot proceed because the officers have qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”

The decision concerns the 2013 fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Stokes in a parking lot near Power & Light.

Stokes was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police. There are different versions about what led up to that final moment.

The officers were cleared by a grand jury and never faced any criminal charges. So, the family proceeded to civil court, clarifying it wasn’t about the money - they wanted accountability.

The court decision is a crushing legal blow, which ends the family’s court battle unless they appeal to the United States Supreme Court or go back to the same one where they just lost.

Narene Stokes released a statement calling for changes:

Ryan was a young man starting his life when in the words of Justice Stras his life was ended under “tragic circumstances.” My son was shot and killed by KCPD officer William Thompson in the early morning hours of July 28, 2013. He was unarmed. He was shot in the back. There were no commands given to him by this officer. My son was walking toward PO Straub to talk to him when PO Thompson fired his weapon into a crowded parking lot killing my son. KCPD then told lies about Ryan to justify what they had done and to protect their officers. We have fought for justice for Ryan for the last 8 years and we will continue our fight. Today we learned that the officer will be protected by “qualified immunity” a court created doctrine designed to protect the officer and to deny citizens any protections against lawless police. My son went to hang out with his friends in Power & Light Entertainment District that night like hundreds of others. He had worked with his father early that day in the dry cleaning business. He had played with his nephew. He had never broken the law. He loved his daughter and his family. But none of those facts protected him against a young white man’s foolish drunken racist accusation against Ryan’s friend three (3) minutes before the shooting, which set off a series of events that led to this “tragic circumstance” and changed our lives forever. The laws must change. Our sons and daughters must be protected. Our families will continue to fight for Ryan and for all the other young men and women killed and maimed by police in Kansas City.

