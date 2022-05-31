Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

‘The laws must change.’ Mother of Ryan Stokes responds to court decision blocking her lawsuit

Ryan Stokes.
Ryan Stokes.(Stokes family)
By Angie Ricono
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A circuit court ruled today that a civil lawsuit against KCPD officers cannot proceed because the officers have qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”

The decision concerns the 2013 fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Stokes in a parking lot near Power & Light.

Stokes was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police. There are different versions about what led up to that final moment.

The officers were cleared by a grand jury and never faced any criminal charges. So, the family proceeded to civil court, clarifying it wasn’t about the money - they wanted accountability.

The court decision is a crushing legal blow, which ends the family’s court battle unless they appeal to the United States Supreme Court or go back to the same one where they just lost.

Narene Stokes released a statement calling for changes:

Related coverage

Two moms devastated by police shootings say change is coming

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri bill would ban unauthorized camping on public lands
The cause of fire at Buzzard Beach was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon.
Popular bar Buzzard Beach catches fire in Westport
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to...
City in Johnson County sees record population growth
There’s something that you probably have in your medicine cabinet that can make you very sick...
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of over-the-counter medication can be deadly