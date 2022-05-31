Kansas City Memorial Day ceremonies honor the fallen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many people think of Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, but the intent of the holiday is to honor U.S. military service members who died in the line of duty.

The National World War One Museum and Memorial commemorated those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a bell tolling ceremony featuring a presentation of colors, a wreath laying, and a reading of the poem For the Fallen.

A separate moment of reflection marked the departure of the Traveling Vietnam Wall which was on display for 10 days.

Even as a crew was disassembling the wall, people lingered to look at the names of the 58,000 service members killed in that conflict.

One of them was Masami Willis, who lost a classmate.

“He went in to Vietnam [and] within a month, he was blown up and killed,” said Willis.

Though the holiday is meant for those killed during their time in service, it’s also the day when, each year, the Museum and Memorial dedicates recent purchases of bricks for their Walk of Honor. The bricks are sold to support the museum and memorial and feature names of people both dead and living who served.

“This is for my dad, Robert Rison. He was in World War Two in the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Kate Taylor, as she bent down to photograph his recently installed brick.

Rison died last year at the age of 96. His 11-year-old granddaughter came to the dedication ceremony.

“He moved in with us when I was about four-years-old and then he went to a nursing home when I was about six or seven,” recalled Lucy Taylor. “I loved him so much. When I was younger, I used to go in his room and sit on his recliner arm and watch PBS Kids in the morning with him. And he used to get these Danish pastries and he’d let me have a bite of his Danish pastries.”

“He was cremated and so we just wanted something to commemorate him and his life,” said her mother. “He loved it here and he was very proud to be a Kansas Citian and have Liberty Memorial here in Kansas City.

“A lot of people don’t know this thing exists, the bricks,” said Sachie Stroder, who has now purchased nine of them.

It began five years ago, with bricks inscribed with the names of her sons — Stephen, who served in peace time, and Kevin, who served in Desert Storm — and their grandfather, who served in Normandy during World War II.

She later added her former husband and his brother, who served during the Korean War, one in Japan and the other in Korea.

This year she added her sons’ godfather and his children as well as her dear friend, Masami Willis, who served in Vietnam soon after his classmate was killed in the same conflict.

“It’s important that we pass on to the next generations when they come to visit Museum,” Stroder said.

Willis was honored.

“That bricks going to be there forever,” he remarked. “One of these days I’m going to bring my children and grandchildren and hopefully, great grandchildren [to] come see my name and what I did for this country and make me proud.”

There are now more than 11,000 Walk of Honor bricks surrounding the museum and memorial. Click here to find out more or to buy a brick to honor a loved one. Prices range from $300-$1500 depending on the size and inscription.

