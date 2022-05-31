Aging & Style
Kansas City man charged for shooting player at disc golf tournament

By Greg Payne
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are learning new details about a shooting at a disc golf tournament over the weekend that left a man in the hospital with critical injuries.

The Jackson County Prosecutors’ office has charged 21-year-old Osman Igal of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

It was during day one of the Kansas City Flying Disc challenge on Saturday that police were called to one of the tournament locations, Kessler Park, for a shooting.

Police say the victim and three witnesses were playing in the tournament when the suspect identified as 21-year-old Osman Igal, who was unknown to the group, pointed a gun and began firing hitting one of the players.

Tournament officials say the player hit was Jake Riley.

Riley was taken to the hospital where he’s remained for the last two days.

According to a GoFundMe page started by his fiancé, doctors found holes in his lower abdominal area as well as a small fracture in his pelvis.

We are told riley did have surgery today and even though he’s expected to survive, there is a tough road ahead.

That is why the disc golf community is working hard to show support and wrap their arms around one of their own.

A local disc golf group called The KC Disc Divas held their usually Monday evening league play, but this time they decided to sell snacks to raise funds and help Riley.

“Disc golfers are the best. Of course, not everybody loves each other all the time but our community really tries really hard not band together especially during hard times,” says Crispian Paul of KC Disc Golf Divas.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe page you can access it through this link here.

