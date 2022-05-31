Aging & Style
Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996

Heavy rain brought flooding in Kansas City's East Bottoms on Gardner Avenue on Tuesday morning,...
Heavy rain brought flooding in Kansas City's East Bottoms on Gardner Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022.(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storm clouds continue to roll across the metro, a new record for rain has been set at Kansas City International Airport.

As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, KCI had received 2.84″ of rain, breaking the previous May 31 record of 2.44″ set back in 1996.

Heavier rain was seen south of the airport, but the official site at KCI still broke the record.

Several areas of Kansas City have seen flash flooding and high water over roadways.

Check the latest KCTV5 forecast here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

