Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storm clouds continue to roll across the metro, a new record for rain has been set at Kansas City International Airport.
As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, KCI had received 2.84″ of rain, breaking the previous May 31 record of 2.44″ set back in 1996.
Heavier rain was seen south of the airport, but the official site at KCI still broke the record.
Several areas of Kansas City have seen flash flooding and high water over roadways.
