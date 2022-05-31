Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storm clouds continue to roll across the metro, a new record for rain has been set at Kansas City International Airport.

As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, KCI had received 2.84″ of rain, breaking the previous May 31 record of 2.44″ set back in 1996.

The heavier rainfall the past 3 hours has fallen south of Kansas City International so they haven't got quite as much as downtown the past few hours but the official site at MCI is now up to 2.84" for the day breaking the record of 2.44" set in 1996#RecordBreakingKC #SoggyTacos — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 31, 2022

Heavier rain was seen south of the airport, but the official site at KCI still broke the record.

Several areas of Kansas City have seen flash flooding and high water over roadways.

