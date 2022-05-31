City in Johnson County sees record population growth

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to population growth and Lenexa ranks at the top.

“Lenexa often lands on lists for its growth,” said Scott McCullough.

McCullough is the Community Development Director for the city of Lenexa. He said it’s not a surprised Lenexa has once again landed at the top.

“The soul of Lenexa all the festivals, all the parks, all the trails all of those things come together to create an environment where good growth can happen,” said McCullough.

Several communities in the Kansas City Metro saw significant growth. According to data released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau:

Lenexa 1.5%

Lee’s Summit 1.2%

Blue Springs 1.1%

Olathe 1.1%

Shawnee .2%

The cities that saw declines in population:

Overland Park -.2%

Leawood -.4%

Independence -.7%

In Kansas City, Kansas 1.1% people moved out, while Kansas City, Missouri saw a .1% growth.

As for Lenexa, McCullough credits the community to a vision that began 25 years ago.

“Visioning done by our residents, telling us what they desire their city to be,” said McCullough.

City leaders took the vision and rebuilt it from ground up, including the city’s center. They built is as a place where citizens could live, work and play.

“It’s a great place to socialize and be entertained and have fun and participate in the city,” said McCullough.

Other cities are now following the mixed-use footprint.

“Where apartment dwellers and single-family residents, and businesses and government and education can all come together,” said McCullough.

As a result, finding success together and pushing Johnson County to the top.

“For example, we’ve got great school districts that cross boundaries and so as those schools succeed the entire area succeeds,” said McCullough.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.