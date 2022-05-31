Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Indictment: Officer, wife used FOP cards for $99k in personal expenses

Generic file photo.
Generic file photo.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police officer from St. Joseph and his wife have been charged after allegedly using Fraternal Order of Police debit cards to buy $99,000 worth of personal items.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 46-year-old Michael A. Hardin and 42-year-old Sarah J. Hardin were charged in a seven-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. She is facing four counts of wire fraud and he is facing three counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that the Hardins used debit cards linked to the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 to make $99,000 in personal purchases from Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2019. Lodge #3 is headquartered in St. Joseph.

Michael Hardin was a St. Joseph Police Department officer and the president of Lodge #3 for about a decade. Sarah Hardin was a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and treasurer of Lodge #3 for about a decade.

According to the indictment, Sarah Hardin used two debit cards at Walmart, Menards, Party City, HyVee, and other businesses “for personal items and expenses.” Michael Hardin allegedly used a debit card at Hampton Inn and “for personal items and expenses.”

The indictment says they didn’t provide information about fraudulent spending to members of the lodge or seek approval to use the lodge’s money for personal items.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri bill would ban unauthorized camping on public lands
The cause of fire at Buzzard Beach was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon.
Popular bar Buzzard Beach catches fire in Westport
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to...
City in Johnson County sees record population growth
A Westport bar has suffered extensive damage following a fire Tuesday morning.
Popular bar Buzzard Beach catches fire in Westport
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to...
City in Johnson County sees record population growth