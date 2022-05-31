Aging & Style
Children’s Mercy Hospital updates COVID visitor guidelines

Children’s Mercy Begins Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Children
The hospital stated that masks are required for those 2 years and older.(Photo courtesy: Children's Mercy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Children’s Mercy Hospital has incorporated additional safety measures.

The hospital stated that masks are required for those 2 years and older. Masks with filters or exhalation valves are not permitted.

For all patients:

  • Two parents/guardians and siblings are allowed at the bedside with the patient.
  • No other visitors are allowed.
  • Families will be screened daily and must be free of symptoms of COVID-19. Refer to the CDC website for a list of symptoms.
  • Families must wear masks in patient room when staff are present and maintain 6 feet of social distance whenever possible.
  • Parents/guardians must stay in patient room as much as possible; keep time in common areas, including hallways, minimal.
  • Exceptions will be considered case-by-case and approved only when safe and needed to support the child or parents/guardians.

For patients in isolation with suspected or confirmed COVID-19:

  • Parents/guardians must go straight to/from their child’s room without stopping in common areas.
  • Meals for parents/guardians will be ordered and delivered to their child’s room.

For more information, click here.

