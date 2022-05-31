Children’s Mercy Hospital updates COVID visitor guidelines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Children’s Mercy Hospital has incorporated additional safety measures.

The hospital stated that masks are required for those 2 years and older. Masks with filters or exhalation valves are not permitted.

For all patients:

Two parents/guardians and siblings are allowed at the bedside with the patient.

No other visitors are allowed.

Families will be screened daily and must be free of symptoms of COVID-19. Refer to the CDC website for a list of symptoms

Families must wear masks in patient room when staff are present and maintain 6 feet of social distance whenever possible.

Parents/guardians must stay in patient room as much as possible; keep time in common areas, including hallways, minimal.

Exceptions will be considered case-by-case and approved only when safe and needed to support the child or parents/guardians.

For patients in isolation with suspected or confirmed COVID-19:

Parents/guardians must go straight to/from their child’s room without stopping in common areas.

Meals for parents/guardians will be ordered and delivered to their child’s room.

