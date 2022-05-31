Buzzard Beach in Westport damaged by Tuesday morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Westport bar has suffered extensive damage following a fire Tuesday morning.

Kansas City Fire Department firefighters remained on scene after extinguishing a blaze at Buzzard Beach.

No injuries were reported, and officials said a cause of the fire was yet to be identified.

The fire was first reported about 10:30 a.m.

