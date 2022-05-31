Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Buzzard Beach in Westport damaged by Tuesday morning fire

The cause of the fire at Buzzard Beach was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Westport bar has suffered extensive damage following a fire Tuesday morning.

Kansas City Fire Department firefighters remained on scene after extinguishing a blaze at Buzzard Beach.

No injuries were reported, and officials said a cause of the fire was yet to be identified.

The fire was first reported about 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buzzard Beach in Westport damaged by Tuesday morning fire
Heavy rain brought flooding in Kansas City's East Bottoms on Gardner Avenue on Tuesday morning,...
Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996
The hospital stated that masks are required for those 2 years and older.
Children’s Mercy Hospital updates COVID visitor guidelines
Jackknifed semi shuts down westbound I-670 near downtown Kansas City.
Semi wreck shuts down I-670 westbound near downtown Kansas City for nearly 2 hours