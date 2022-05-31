Advocates seek new policies after Topeka homeless camp razed

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The recent bulldozing of a camp for homeless people has advocates arguing that Topeka should adopt more liberal policies modeled after ones in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that social worker Russell Burton and other advocates hope to raise the issue at the Topeka City Council’s meeting June 7.

Burton wants the city to require outreach workers to visit before a camp is bulldozed and to remain until city workers leave.

He also wants to require the city to store people’s personal items for 60 days.

The city razed the encampment May 10, and a spokesperson said it followed its policies and protected people’s constitutional rights.

