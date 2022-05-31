Aging & Style
Advocates seek new policies after Topeka homeless camp razed

The city says these operations are meant to protect the health and safety of people who are homeless; and that the displaced residents will be able to return once they are done.(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The recent bulldozing of a camp for homeless people has advocates arguing that Topeka should adopt more liberal policies modeled after ones in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that social worker Russell Burton and other advocates hope to raise the issue at the Topeka City Council’s meeting June 7.

Burton wants the city to require outreach workers to visit before a camp is bulldozed and to remain until city workers leave.

He also wants to require the city to store people’s personal items for 60 days.

The city razed the encampment May 10, and a spokesperson said it followed its policies and protected people’s constitutional rights.

