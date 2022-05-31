5 children, 2 adults displaced by fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas.

According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street.

The person who called the fire department said they saw their neighbor’s home had smoke coming from it.

When crews arrived, they indeed saw smoke coming from the garage and the back of the home.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained and extinguished it. Adjacent homes were unaffected.

The home sustained an extensive amount of smoke and fire damage.

The Red Cross is assisting five children and two adults were displaced. Luckily, no one was injured.

