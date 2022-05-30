Vietnam vet taking a step for every fallen soldier, starting at Lawrence’s war memorial

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Taking a long walk from Lawrence to Ottawa on Monday morning, a local Vietnam veteran is taking a step for every fallen soldier in the Vietnam War.

William Elston started his journey around 6 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the campus of the University of Kansas. By the time it’s over, he will have taken over 58,000 steps, representing all the American soldiers who died in Vietnam. Elston believes his walk will take about 10 hours, getting him to Ottawa around 4 p.m.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live with Elston early in the morning as he was getting ready to begin his honor walk. See that video above.

