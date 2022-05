Damen is a 6-year-old, mixed-breed dog who enjoys attention, cuddles and even hugs.

He’s great with people and most other dogs.

He’s been known to defeat a fence or two in his time because he adores adventure!

He’s ready to join you for a road trip, hike, run, or even a pup cup of ice cream at your favorite drive-thru.

Check out that silly smile!

