Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. Law enforcement ask you to avoid that area of the lake.

Please be careful if you’re boating in the area. pic.twitter.com/4jTm5jhkVQ — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 30, 2022

