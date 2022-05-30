‘It was just random’: Man remains hospitalized after shooting at Kessler Park

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City man is still recovering after being shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge.

Family members identified the victim as Jake Riley. Kansas City police say Riley was among those playing in the event when a suspect randomly approached him and opened fire.

He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Michael Krueger is the director of the tournament, which is held at Kessler Park in Kansas City.

“They threw and then they were walking down the hill towards their discs and apparently this guy started following them, pulled out a gun and two of the guys took off in different directions,” Krueger said. “Two guys went down the hill and he started firing, hitting one of our disc golfers.”

Krueger said the suspect did not ask for money and was not attempting to rob them of anything.

“It was just random,” Krueger said.

Krueger says his team is also concerned about the mental well being of the rest of the players and decided to cancel all remaining rounds where the shooting happened.

“We know the victim, so it’s like one of our family that has been shot,” he said. “There’s already plans in the works to do a GoFundMe. We’re doing a fundraiser out here, just little bits if people can contribute one or two dollars to his medical expenses.”

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Police apprehended the suspect in the case. He has not formally been charged.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.