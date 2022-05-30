How ‘Top Gun’ inspired local vet to join Navy

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- When the original Top Gun hit theaters back in 1986, many people nationwide rushed to see it on the big screen.

That includes Clinton, Mo., native Jeff Wagoner, who let’s just say really felt the need...the need for speed.

“I went and saw it at the movie theater in Clinton and I thought that looked pretty cool and law school could wait,” says Wagoner.

Just graduating from Mizzou, Wagoner got accepted for a flying spot in the Navy.

“In the fleet, I flew an S-3 Viking it was a torpedo attack jet. War at sea, we would take out the other side’s submarines or surface ships.

Wagoner would go on to serve for nearly two decades.

“It was hard, it was difficult. There was a lot of stress, and a lot was required of us and expected of us, but it was a great experience,” says Wagoner.

A life changing experience that he never forgets began with the movie Top Gun.

Now that he’s seen the most recent Top Gun Maverick movie, he says the original was great, but more Hollywood compared to reality, for example the infamous volleyball scene.

“We might play beach volleyball, but we had our shirts on, I’ll just leave it at that,” says Wagoner.

As for the new version of the classic movie, he was very impressed.

“I was waiting for the cringeworthy moments and there might have been a couple of minor ones, but it really is a great movie, the flight scenes are incredible,” says Wagoner.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.