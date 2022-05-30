Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

How ‘Top Gun’ inspired local vet to join Navy

By Greg Payne
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- When the original Top Gun hit theaters back in 1986, many people nationwide rushed to see it on the big screen.

That includes Clinton, Mo., native Jeff Wagoner, who let’s just say really felt the need...the need for speed.

“I went and saw it at the movie theater in Clinton and I thought that looked pretty cool and law school could wait,” says Wagoner.

Just graduating from Mizzou, Wagoner got accepted for a flying spot in the Navy.

“In the fleet, I flew an S-3 Viking it was a torpedo attack jet. War at sea, we would take out the other side’s submarines or surface ships.

Wagoner would go on to serve for nearly two decades.

“It was hard, it was difficult. There was a lot of stress, and a lot was required of us and expected of us, but it was a great experience,” says Wagoner.

A life changing experience that he never forgets began with the movie Top Gun.

Now that he’s seen the most recent Top Gun Maverick movie, he says the original was great, but more Hollywood compared to reality, for example the infamous volleyball scene.

“We might play beach volleyball, but we had our shirts on, I’ll just leave it at that,” says Wagoner.

As for the new version of the classic movie, he was very impressed.

“I was waiting for the cringeworthy moments and there might have been a couple of minor ones, but it really is a great movie, the flight scenes are incredible,” says Wagoner.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When the original Top Gun hit theaters back in 1986, many people nationwide rushed to see it on...
How 'Top Gun' inspired local vet to join Navy
Kansas City’s biggest fireworks display lit up the sky between Union Station and the National...
Celebration at the Station returns to Kansas City in 2022
Police lights
Highway Patrol: Man, 22, dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police
Family members identified the victim as Jake Riley.
‘It was just random’: Man remains hospitalized after shooting at Kessler Park