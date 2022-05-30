Aging & Style
Hit and run accident leaves one in critical condition

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police say they’re investigating after a person riding a scooter was struck by a car Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near 34th and Prospect just before 2 p.m. when a black SUV traveling westbound on 34th when it struck a red scooter that was traveling south on Prospect.

The SUV fled the scene and the driver of the scooter was transported to the hospital. KCPD says the victim’s condition was upgraded to critical.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

