Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Highway Patrol: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night.

The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue.

No officers were injured in the altercation.

There is no active threat, according to the highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family members identified the victim as Jake Riley.
‘It was just random’: Man remains hospitalized after shooting at Kessler Park
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child
Topeka Zoo's beloved articulated giraffe, Abi, dies at 9
Topeka Zoo’s beloved reticulated giraffe, Abi dies at 9