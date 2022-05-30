Highway Patrol: Man, 22, dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night.

The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:18 p.m.

Sedalia police received a call of an armed male at a home in the 700 block of W. Broadway Blvd.

He was wanted in connection for a felony parole violation and other warrants.

Once arriving, officers established a perimeter to try and secure the suspect. The suspect fired his shots at the officer and Sedalia police responded, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The suspect was identified as Masen T. Moore, 22., of Sedalia.

US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue.

No officers were injured in the altercation.

There is no active threat, according to the highway patrol.

