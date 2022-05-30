FORECAST: Storms moving in, bringing cooler temps

Wet weather is coming along with a chance for strong to severe storms over the next couple days. Tonight, the rain chance will be slim in the Metro with only a 30% rain chance mainly after 10 p.m. Tuesday offers a much better chance at 70% with a slight chance for a severe storm, damaging wind and large hail the primary threat. North winds will cool the air Wednesday, but rain will continue to fall making for another wet day. Thursday will bring clearing skies followed by a beautiful Friday followed by more rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Have your umbrella at arms length with 4 out of the next 6 days containing a rain threat.

