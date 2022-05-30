4 injured in Platte County motorcycle crash

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Monday morning wreck involving three motorcycles injured four people in Platte County, three of them seriously.

The accident happened on 92 Highway at the roundabout at 45 Spur around 11:45 Monday morning.

Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the three motorcycles were headed west on 92 Highway. While information on what led to the crash has not been released, authorities say their initial investigation reveals speed was a contributing factor.

In total, four people were injured in the crash. A 55-year old man and 40-year-old woman from St. Joseph were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 53-year-old man from Kansas City was treated on the scene with minor injuries, and a 39-year-old man from St. Joseph was air lifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.