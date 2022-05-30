Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

4 injured in Platte County motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Monday morning wreck involving three motorcycles injured four people in Platte County, three of them seriously.

The accident happened on 92 Highway at the roundabout at 45 Spur around 11:45 Monday morning.

Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the three motorcycles were headed west on 92 Highway. While information on what led to the crash has not been released, authorities say their initial investigation reveals speed was a contributing factor.

In total, four people were injured in the crash. A 55-year old man and 40-year-old woman from St. Joseph were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 53-year-old man from Kansas City was treated on the scene with minor injuries, and a 39-year-old man from St. Joseph was air lifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War.
Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War
Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War.
Vietnam vet taking a step for every fallen soldier, starting at Lawrence’s war memorial
Veteran taking a step for every soldier lost in Vietnam War.
Vietnam vet walking from Lawrence to Ottawa in honor of fallen servicemembers