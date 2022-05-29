Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Shooting near Cleaver II Boulevard kills one, injures another

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died and another was injured after a shooting in Kansas City early Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the area of 45th and Cleaver II Boulevard for the sound of gunshots just after midnight. At the scene, they found two people in a car that appeared to have been shot.

One of the victims, an adult female, was unresponsive and transported to the hospital where she was declared deceased.

The other victim, an adult male, was conscious and told officers that shots were fired into their vehicle from an unknown vehicle in the area.

The man had non-life threatening injuries and was last reported in stable condition.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. It is very important if anyone saw anything, detectives really need any information or suspect or vehicle description.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
One injured, one killed after car crash on I-35
While some people are celebrating Memorial Day weekend with cookouts, others are taking time to...
Traveling Vietnam Wall brings visitors looking to honor service members’ sacrifices
While some people are celebrating Memorial Day weekend with cookouts, others are taking time to...
Traveling Vietnam Wall brings visitors looking to honor service members’ sacrifices