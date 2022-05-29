Shooting near Cleaver II Boulevard kills one, injures another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died and another was injured after a shooting in Kansas City early Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the area of 45th and Cleaver II Boulevard for the sound of gunshots just after midnight. At the scene, they found two people in a car that appeared to have been shot.

One of the victims, an adult female, was unresponsive and transported to the hospital where she was declared deceased.

The other victim, an adult male, was conscious and told officers that shots were fired into their vehicle from an unknown vehicle in the area.

The man had non-life threatening injuries and was last reported in stable condition.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. It is very important if anyone saw anything, detectives really need any information or suspect or vehicle description.

