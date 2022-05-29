Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri.

According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri.

The report indicates that car one was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line of the highway, side swiping car two and then hitting car three head-on. The driver of car one, a 57-year-old man from Success, Missouri, was airlifted to Springfield with serious injuries.

The driver of car three, a 29-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, was also airlifted to Springfield in serious condition.

The passenger of car three, 28-year-old Mary Gladbach of Shawnee, Kansas, was killed in the wreck.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is Troop I’s second fatal crash of the month and ninth for the year.

