Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday that they are going to have a second child.

Mahomes tweeted about the news on Sunday:

In February 2021, the family welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes.

She was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Kansas City Current, who is co-owned by Brittany Mahomes also announced the news on their social media pages.

