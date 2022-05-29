Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday that they are going to have a second child.

Mahomes tweeted about the news on Sunday:

In February 2021, the family welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes.

She was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Kansas City Current, who is co-owned by Brittany Mahomes also announced the news on their social media pages.

