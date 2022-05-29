One injured, one killed after car crash on I-35

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A single-car crash on I-35 killed one person an seriously injured another on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened on I-35 southbound near I-635 in Johnson County around 12:30 a.m. The car was traveling southbound when “for an unknown reason” is left the roadway to the right and struck the base of an overhead sign.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. The passenger, a 50-year-old KCK woman, was killed.

No other parties or vehicles were involved.

