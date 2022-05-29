‘I got blessed by God’: Blue Valley track star Williams Jones shattering records

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- Blue Valley senior William Jones spent much of his life on the diamond.

But after three years of playing high school baseball, he turned his mind to track.

So far, the results have been electrifying.

Jones exploded onto the track scene this winter with one of the fastest high school 400-meter times in the country --- and that was without much practice.

“It was about a month of training before that indoor time,” he said.

With results like those, he went being lightly-recruited in baseball to becoming one of the top track recruits in America.

“It’s an interesting experience,” he said. “Because out of nowhere, all this love came out of absolutely nowhere.”

Jones shattered a 400-meter Kansas high school record that had been thought to be unbreakable.

He has committed to the University of Southern California. But he has larger goals in mind.

“I want to take this as far as possible,” he said. “I want to do great things at USC and from there, go to the Olympics in 2024.

