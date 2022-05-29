Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Friends, family of Kansas City homicide victim hold neighborhood clean-up in his honor

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Tarey Johnson was fatally shot last August at the age of 28.

Johnson’s homicide case remains unsolved.

On Saturday, his family and friends put on a neighborhood clean-up and block party they said was focused on building connections.

“Tarey Johnson was murdered here right in front of our home on August 28th, 2021,” said Myeisha Wright, his sister. “Often times, unfortunately,a lot of homicide crimes happen in blighted communities that are often left in despair and neglected. What we want to do is just say, ‘we’re here, we’ve been here.”

Their hope is to help beautify the community while giving hope to other families who have experienced loss due to violent crime.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New controversy surrounds who is responsible for police waiting outside a Uvalde, Texas...
‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
Blue Valley senior William Jones spent much of his life on the diamond. But after three years...
‘I got blessed by God’: Blue Valley track star Williams Jones shattering records
Tarey Johnson was fatally shot last August. Family members say the event is focused on helping...
Friends, family of Kansas City homicide victim hosts neighborhood cleanup
Saturday marks three years since a tornado outbreak impacted parts of the KCTV5 viewing area.
Three years since tornado outbreak that impacted Linwood, Kearney