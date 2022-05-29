Aging & Style
2 New Orleans area high schools celebrate 100 percent college acceptance

Two high schools in the New Orleans area are celebrating two separate graduating classes where...
Two high schools in the New Orleans area are celebrating two separate graduating classes where every student was accepted into a college.(St. Augustine High School)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS --- Two high schools in the New Orleans area are celebrating two separate graduating classes where every student was accepted into a college.

All of St. Augustine High School’s 99 seniors received acceptance letters, while St. Mary’s Academy is celebrating a 100 percent graduation rate.

St. Augustine High School spokesperson Mel Cordier told CBS affiliate 4WWL that 99 students will go to college, while another one will join the military.

That class earned a collective $9.2 million scholarship funding.

