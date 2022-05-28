Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a seventh victim in Kansas City, Missouri.

Perez Reed was previously charged with killing two people at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex and four others in the St. Louis area.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Reed with two counts of first-degree murder for the Oct. 2021 deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau’daja De’Naya Farrow. Their bodies were found in separate apartments at Wyandotte Towers in KCK.

This week, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced new charges against Reed for the Nov. 2021 murder of Stephon Johnson. Johnson’s sister reported him missing in November of last year. On Nov. 8, 2021, police discovered someone shot and killed Johnson inside his KCMO apartment. He was found inside a closet in his apartment with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

After a string of deadly shootings in St. Louis and Kansas City, investigators developed a suspect using ballistic evidence and surveillance video. Their suspect, Perez Reed, had a distinct crescent tattoo. He was reportedly seen on surveillance video in KCK with Irvin and Farrow before their deaths.

“To our knowledge, there is no connection between these victims,” St. Louis County Lt. Craig Longworth said last year about the deadly shootings. “These just seem to be random acts.”

The random killings devastated the victims’ friends and relatives.

“What would give a person, in their heart, to do something like that to so many individuals that you don’t even know?” Farrow’s friend Zina Johnson said in 2021.

A task force arrested Perez Reed on Nov. 5 of last year. During his arrest, investigators seized a gun that they believe was used during the killing spree, as well as a set of keys and debit card belonging to Stephon Johnson.

Investigators say they found DNA on Swisher Sweets cigarillos found in Johnson’s apartment and that crime lab testing revealed “strong support that Reed is a contributor of DNA.”

A check of security logs showed Reed visited Johnson’s apartment several times before his death.

Reed is charged with first-degree murder for Johnson’s death, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Reed is in custody in St. Louis. Jackson County prosecutors are asking that he be held without bond for the new charges he faces for Johnson’s death.

