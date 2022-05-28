Police: Man shot while playing in Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City say a man was shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kessler Park, located at 2200 Cliff Drive.
The victim and three witnesses to the shooting were playing in the tournament when a suspect, who was unknown to all four parties, approached and pointed a gun.
The suspect shot the victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police apprehended the suspect.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.