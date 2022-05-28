Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Police: Man shot while playing in Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge

Police in Kansas City say a man was shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge...
Police in Kansas City say a man was shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge on Saturday afternoon.(Google Maps)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City say a man was shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kessler Park, located at 2200 Cliff Drive.

The victim and three witnesses to the shooting were playing in the tournament when a suspect, who was unknown to all four parties, approached and pointed a gun.

The suspect shot the victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police apprehended the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - University of Kansas
KU to open exhibition on Salina army wife and her efforts to find her husband
The Hawklets took full control in the second half to defeat Shawnee Mission East for the city...
Rockhurst edges out Shawnee Mission East for city lacrosse championship
It's always fun hanging with the KC Biermeisters club at their monthly meetings. We've featured...
Friday Night Flights: KC Biermeisters Club shows charitable side, J Reiger releasing premium bourbon
Cali thanks the firefighters who saved her life last week.
Lucky Pup: Dog meets firefighters who pulled her from burning house