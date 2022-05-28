Police: Man shot while playing in Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City say a man was shot while playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kessler Park, located at 2200 Cliff Drive.

The victim and three witnesses to the shooting were playing in the tournament when a suspect, who was unknown to all four parties, approached and pointed a gun.

The suspect shot the victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police apprehended the suspect.

