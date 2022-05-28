Man charged with hitting, killing pedestrian near I-435 and Truman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a pedestrian was struck and killed near I-435 and Truman Road on Wednesday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old Corey M. Holloway has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court records, officers stopped a GMC Wednesday evening on Independence Avenue. Then, the driver went forward, hitting the police car.

The driver then tried to elude police, reaching speeds of 95 mph on residential streets.

As the vehicle approached Independence Avenue and I-435, the driver went south in the northbound lanes. At that time, officers decided to end the pursuit.

Ultimately, other officers found the vehicle near Truman Road and I-435 after the GMC got into a crash involving a signal box.

A pedestrian was struck by the GMC and died due to those injuries.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

Holloway’s mugshot is not yet available.

