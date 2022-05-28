Aging & Style
Lucky Pup: Dog meets firefighters who pulled her from burning house

Cali thanks the firefighters who saved her life last week.
Cali thanks the firefighters who saved her life last week.(Gladstone FD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - One lucky pup is wagging her tail after being saved from a burning house.

Last week, fire crews were called to the 6700 of North Askew in Gladstone. At the scene, they found a two-story home with heavy smoke and fire inside. As crews searched the residence, they located a dog inside the home that was unresponsive.

Thanks to the crew, life-saving measures were initiated and the dog was able to regain consciousness before being transported to the vet.

*** WARNING- TO CONTINUE READING, A BOX OF TISSUES MUST BE WITHIN ARMS REACH *** Yesterday, we had a very special guest...

Posted by City of Gladstone, Fire/EMS on Friday, May 27, 2022

On Friday, the crew who saved that dog was rewarded with hugs and wet nose kisses.

Cali, the dog who was saved, visited her rescuers at Station 1 in Gladstone. She has recovered and got to thank the first responders who were able to save her.

