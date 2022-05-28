Aging & Style
Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City man

Danny Tucker is an 87-year-old white male who was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near 94th...
Danny Tucker is an 87-year-old white male who was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near 94th and North Kensington.(KCPD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Danny Tucker is an 87-year-old white male who was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near 94th and North Kensington.

Danny, who is 5′8″ and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Police say he has dementia and easily forgets where he is or how to get home.

Anyone seeing Danny is asked to call 911.

