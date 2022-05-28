Aging & Style
It is going to feel like summer again for Memorial Day weekend

By Gary Amble
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Clear skies and nearly calm winds will take us through the evening while area temperatures gradually fall into the lower 70s just after sunset. Overnight skies are expected to stay mostly clear while area thermometers read near 60 by morning. Summer-like heat will return Saturday afternoon, with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday offers an even warmer day, with area highs making a run at 90 degrees. Rain chances next week will be confined to late Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great Memorial Day weekend everyone!

