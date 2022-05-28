FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies for Saturday

A few showers have formed out west and are moving across parts of our viewing area this morning but they will not last. By the afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy south winds will hold temperatures near 70 degrees through daybreak on Sunday with even warmer temperatures on Sunday. Our focus will turn to a storm system that will drop a cold front across the area by Monday night. This front could spark scattered strong to severe storms in Nebraska and Iowa. If these storms hold together they could reach northwest Missouri before Monday is over. This line of storms will continue pushing south and east across the area on Tuesday before clearing the area on Wednesday. After it passes temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year late in the week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.