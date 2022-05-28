Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of 7th and Prospect.

It is not yet known whether it was a suspect or officer who was struck.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. It is protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings involving the KCPD.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and watch KCTV5 News at 10. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from the authorities.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.