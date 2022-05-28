Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced for Lansing prison stabbing

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A prisoner from the Lansing Correctional Facility was sentenced this week for a stabbing committed back in 2019.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 29-year-old Andrew Michael Hogue received 154 months for an aggravated battery charge he committed as an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The charge stems from an attack that occurred in the prison in April 2019. Hogue, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, was sent a coded message by another member ordering a violent attack on a fellow prisoner.

The victim was stabbed several times, but survived.

Hogue’s sentence will run consecutive to his current term. He is serving time for multiple robberies out of Shawnee County in Kansas.

