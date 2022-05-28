Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced for Lansing prison stabbing

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A prisoner from the Lansing Correctional Facility was sentenced this week for a stabbing committed back in 2019.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 29-year-old Andrew Michael Hogue received 154 months for an aggravated battery charge he committed as an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The charge stems from an attack that occurred in the prison in April 2019. Hogue, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, was sent a coded message by another member ordering a violent attack on a fellow prisoner.

The victim was stabbed several times, but survived.

Hogue’s sentence will run consecutive to his current term. He is serving time for multiple robberies out of Shawnee County in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD investigating Saturday morning shooting
Danny Tucker is an 87-year-old white male who was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near 94th...
Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City man
Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a...
Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim
MSHP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in KCMO