Yet again, KC Pet Project is at capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of cats and dogs in Kansas City are set to spend the holiday weekend in a shelter.

KC Pet Project says they have an alarming number of pets coming in. That’s led them to offer Memorial Day specials to clear out cages.

They say the situation is dire, with people are bringing in 40 to 60 animals a day. They moved in just over two years ago and, already, they are consistently over capacity.

“We’re doing all that we possibly can for every single animal that’s here, but when we have this volume, we need a major, major team to be able to take care of everybody,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer for KC Pet Project.

Even volunteers recognize the strain.

“No matter how big they make it, it will be full,” said foster parent Kelly Duke. “There’s always a need for shelters, unfortunately.”

They’re on pace to surpass 2021′s intake numbers. That’s a benchmark Fugate wasn’t looking to meet.

“We do not want to ever have to make difficult decisions on animals that we know can go into a home,” she said. “To to save lives and help all of these pets, we are working as fast as we possibly can.”

They are hoping $30 adoptions will encourage people to be a pet’s a forever home.

However, for many in our area, it’s not an option. The shelter says affordable housing that allows larger animals is lacking and is a leading cause of the congested cages.

“This is not something that is just going to go away after this weekend,” Fugate said. “This isn’t something that is a temporary issue that we are seeing.”

If you want to adopt or foster, you can learn more at KC Pet Project’s website. Here is information about the Memorial Day special. You can view dogs available for adopt here and view the cats here.

