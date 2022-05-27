What’s happening for Memorial Day weekend in the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are numerous events happening across the Kansas City metro for Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s a look at some events and opening dates you may wat to put on your calendar.

Note that the WWI Museum & Memorial is having multiple events on their grounds throughout the entire holiday weekend. We’ve put some of the highlights here but further details, including information regarding discounts, can be found on their website.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

AVTT Vietnam Traveling Wall - An 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which contains every name etched on the original memorial, will be at the WWI Museum & Memorial.

Note: American Legion Post 21 will be holding their monthly veterans-only food pantry on Saturday. The pantry is open to all active duty, National Guard and Army Reserve members, as well as their families. It’s also open to any veteran and their family member. Proof of status is required at the pantry. American Legion Post 21 is located at 16701 E. 40 Highway in Independence.

Oceans of Fun Opens for its 40th season - Oceans of Fun will be opening for its 40th season on Saturday. You can find more information at their website. The first 700 guests will receive a special giveaway at the Oceans of Fun front gate on Saturday. They will also be hosting a 40th Anniversary Beach Bash celebration from May 28-30 with DJs, a chalk muralist, and a 40th Birthday Smoothie.

Parkwood Pool in KCK Reopens - After being closed for a couple years, the Parkwood Pool in KCK will be open from noon until 6 p.m., May 28-30. On opening day, there will be music, giveaways and free entry. This is KCK’s only public pool.

Prairie Village Pool Opens - The Pool Complex at 7711 Delmar will open at noon on Saturday.

Jackson County Parks + Rec Opens Longview Lake Beach - The beach is fully-staffed and will open for the summer on Saturday.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Kansas City Symphony Memorial Day Concert - There will be a free outdoor concert and fireworks at the Bank of America Celebration at the Station event for Memorial Day. They say this is the Midwest’s largest free Memorial Day weekend event. It will be held at Pershing Road and Main Street. Pre-concert activities begin at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Find more information on their website.

AVTT Vietnam Traveling Wall - The 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will still be at the WWI Museum & Memorial.

Overland Park Pools Open - Overland Park, Kansas, will be opening its pools for the season on Sunday. The Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Stonegate Pool will be open this year. The indoor pool at Matt Ross Community Center will also be open. The outdoor pools will be open daily from noon until 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 30 (MEMORIAL DAY)

Memorial Day Ceremony at the WWI Museum & Memorial - This is at 10 a.m. and free to the public. The annual ceremony will feature dignitaries and a keynote address from Lieutenant General Larry Jordan.

Memorial Day Bell Tolling Ceremony at WWI Museum & Memorial - In the Memorial Courtyard at noon, there will be a bell-tolling ceremony, presentation of colors and wreath laying to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Walk of Honor” Brick Dedication and AVTT Vietnam Wall Closing Ceremony - Each Memorial Day, new bricks are dedicated to the Walk of Honor at the WWI Museum & Memorial. This year’s ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Courtyard will also serve as the closing ceremony for the AVTT Vietnam Traveling Wall.

Memorial Day Service of Remembrance in Overland Park - Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Ave. will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance on May 30 at 11 a.m. Following the service, lunch will be served. All are invited.

Local Funeral Home Hosting Memorial Day Celebration - Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home and Cemetery is inviting the community to attend their Memorial Day celebration on starting at 11 a.m. on May 30 at 10507 Holmes Road. “In coordination with the Marine Corps League, the event will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve the United States,” they say. “The service will include dignitaries of the armed forces, live music performed by the American Legion Band & Kansas City Pipes and Drum Corps and a military plane fly over. Food trucks will also be on site at the conclusion of the service.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.