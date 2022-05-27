Aging & Style
Tips for saving on gas as you head into the holiday weekend

Gas prices in Missouri and Kansas are over $4 a gallon.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – Memorial Day weekend is here and AAA expects 34 million Americans to hit the road and if you’re driving, your eyes are probably on the high gas prices.

The average price of gas is $4.17 in Missouri which is almost $1.50 more than last year. In Kansas, average gas prices are around $4.11, which is $1.29 more than in 2021. Despite the pain at the pump, there are some tips that could give some relief.

  • Pay in cash

This method can sometimes save you up to $.15 on has per gallon.

  • Sign up for loyalty programs

Gas stations like Quik Trip and grocery stores like Price Chopper allow you to get cents off of the gallon the more that you shop or buy gas.

  • Track gas prices

You can use tools like Gas Buddy or AAA to find out where gas is cheaper.

  • Get a tune up

Keeping up with your car’s maintenance can sometimes help with gas mileage.

  • Fill up in the middle of the week

Getting gas earlier in the week can help you avoid the spike in prices that could come around the weekend.

  • Stay closer to home

Choosing not to travel far can save you gas money.

AAA predicts 39 million Americans will travel in all forms through the holiday weekend.

