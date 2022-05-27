Southern Baptist leaders’ secret accused abuser list names former Missouri, Kansas pastors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Top Southern Baptists have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

The 205-page database was made public Thursday, including more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.

Among those listed were a dozen names from Missouri and Kansas. It is not believed that any of the names below are active church leaders in the Kansas City area.

Robert Michael Black - pastor of New Home Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO, was accused of soliciting sex over the internet via Facebook, using an alias, with a police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. Pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a child. Sentenced in 2011 to five years in prison.

Joseph Edmund Conger - former pastor, New Life Baptist Church in Cole Camp and at Faith Baptist Church in Climax Springs, MO, accused of engaging in sexual acts with two teenage boys. Convicted in 2009 of statutory sodomy for incidents with a teen in 2003. Pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for seven years in 2009, Missouri court records show. Subsequently died.

Michael Alan Crippen - pastor, First Baptist Church, Duenweg, MO, confessed to being addicted to pornography and was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison without parole for one count of possessing child pornography. He also will be on supervised release for 20 years. Registered as a sex offender in Missouri for offenses of possession of child pornography.

Shawn Davies - music and youth minister, FBC, Greenwood, MO, pleaded guilty and was convicted of 25 counts of abuse. In 2007, he was sentenced to 20 yrs. in Mo. concurrent with his current 10-year sentence in Kentucky.

Kyle Guenther - former minister of a southeast Kansas Baptist Church has been charged with molesting a teen-age girl. Guenther of Iola was charged in Allen County with five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of aggravated sodomy. County Attorney Nanette Kemmerly-Weber says the charges stem from 15 alleged incidents between Guenther and the girl. The girl was 14 in November 1999 when the alleged assaults began. Kyle Edwin Guenther is listed on MO Sex Offender Registry.

Dale Gregory Johnson - youth director, Parkade Baptist Church. Pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child pornography, court records show. Incarcerated in Missouri state prison.

George Otis Johnson - Charges Dismissed. In 2008, George Otis Johnston, pastor, Grandview Valley Independent Baptist Church (described as a compound), Pineville, MO, was charged with 17 counts of child sexual assault. He was charged with “eight counts of statutory sodomy in Newton County related to the allegations of a 17-year-old girl who formerly belonged to his church.”

Patty Lambert - Charges Dismissed.

Terry McDowell - pastor, Gateway Southern Baptist Church, St. - pastor, Gateway Southern Baptist Church, St. Louis. Registered sex offender in Missouri. Convicted in 2012 of child molestation of a 3-year-old victim. Under a probation provision of Missouri law, his 10-year sentence was suspended and he was released after four months in jail and put on five years probation, according to court and sex offender records.

James Niederstadt - In 2000, James R. Niederstadt, 55, former pastor, Vinson General Baptist Church, Malden, MO, was sentenced to 25 yrs. in prison for abusing a 15-yr-old girl that lived with the Niederstadts in 1992 to attend an academy. In 2007, a full federal court supported the decision.

Travis Smith - pastor, First Baptist Church, Stover, MO, former youth pastor, Pilot Grove Baptist Church. Sentenced to prison for four years in 2016 after being convicted of statutory rape, sexual abuse and statutory sodomy for offenses that occurred in 1998, 2000 and 2005 in criminal cases that involved three victims in three different counties, Missouri court and prison records show. Defendant had been acquitted of sexual abuse allegations pertaining to a different victim in 2011.

For the complete report and list, click here.

