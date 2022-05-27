Police searching for suspect after man is shot near Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that ended in a crash near 103rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say that, before the shooting, there was a disturbance between several people who left in two separate vehicles.

Investigators were called to a convenience store near 107th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One man who was shot drove northbound, away from the convenience store on Blue Ridge. He then crashed into a telephone pole a few blocks away near 103rd and Blue Ridge.

Someone stopped in a private vehicle and drove the man, who had critical injuries, to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

