Police searching for suspect after man is shot near Kansas City convenience store

By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that ended in a crash near 103rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say that, before the shooting, there was a disturbance between several people who left in two separate vehicles.

Investigators were called to a convenience store near 107th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One man who was shot drove northbound, away from the convenience store on Blue Ridge. He then crashed into a telephone pole a few blocks away near 103rd and Blue Ridge.

Someone stopped in a private vehicle and drove the man, who had critical injuries, to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

