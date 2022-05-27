Pet of the Day: Lex Luthor

Meet Lex Luthor! This handsome 2 year old German Shepherd mix is certain to make you laugh every day.

Lex loves to play. Tug of war is his favorite! He even likes to lay on his back and be drug around by the rope. Lex loves going for daily walks and is working to perfect his leash manners.

Lex is learning how to be a house dog and is polishing his manners up to be the perfect indoor companion. He is learning many commands in his foster home like sit, down, roll over and shake. He lives to please! Lex is learning about how large his size is, and not to jump or jump on counters.

Because he is a big boy perfecting his manners he would do best in a home without young children. Lex loves other dogs and is not reactive to cats! He’d love to find an active family ready to make a big, goofy boy a member of theirs! You can find more information, or apply at mscrescue.org.

