Missouri woman accused of leaving 4 dogs to die in hot car in Florida

FILE — The woman, who was visiting the area from Gainesville, Missouri, was arrested Thursday evening on charges of animal cruelty(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Missouri woman is accused of leaving four dogs locked in a hot car while she had lunch in a central Florida restaurant, police said.

The woman, who was visiting the area from Gainesville, Missouri, was arrested Thursday evening on charges of animal cruelty, New Smyrna Beach police officials said.

A police report said she left a 4-year-old Goldendoodle, 2-year-old Boxer and two 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies in her car while she had lunch. There was no air conditioning and the windows were rolled up, the report said.

She told investigators she checked on the dogs once during the meal, but found them dead when she returned an hour later, police said.

She remained in the Volusia County Jail on Friday morning. Bond was set at $10,000.

New Smyrna Beach is near Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

